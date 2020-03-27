Gulf Shores Middle School stays connected as schools stay closed

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — School districts across Alabama are dealing with uncharted territory, the switch to at-home learning for the rest of the school year.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday school districts would transition to at-home learning instead of in person, as a way to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As students begin the transition from learning in the classroom to learning at home, Gulf Shores Middle School is making sure they have the tools they need to succeed.

“It has definitely been difficult not seeing our students every day, we do miss that part of it,” said Kyle McCartney, the principal of Gulf Shores Middle School.

As Gulf Shores Middle school students get used to not going to school every day, their teachers are still just as dedicated as ever.

“We want them to be educationally ready to go. If they’re not, it’s going to be us that hurts for it. Because we are invested in these children, we’re invested in their future,” said McCartney.

McCartney has been doing that by creating daily distance learning broadcasts on Youtube. The videos not only provide educational segments but teach parents as well, by bringing the school into your home.

“The videos have been fun. We do a little funny skit at the beginning. Then we do like an instructional video, which shows our parents how to use the instructional tools that we’re using. Like, Google Classroom, like Google Drive, like CAMI, like Nearpod. All the things our kids know how to do, but the parents may not,” said McCartney.

It’s a way to stay connected while staying apart.

“The only thing we can’t replicate is actually seeing a kid every day,” said McCartney. “We are thinking about them, we are trying to prepare for them and we are trying to make sure they’re prepared for the next level and make sure they’ve got everything we’ve got.”

Gulf Shores City Schools has hotspots available to check out for students who don’t have access to the internet. They also are providing lunches for students in need of a meal.

“If you’re worried about your food, you’re worried about your access? We’ve got to take those off the table, and that’s what we’re preparing for,” said McCartney.

