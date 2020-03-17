Gulf Shores City Schools gives update on COVID-19 closure

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools gave an update Tuesday on the upcoming closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a letter from Superintendent Matt Akin.

Parents and Guardians,

Based on the governor’s order to close all public schools effective Thursday, March 19, we realize that some families have not secured childcare for tomorrow. Therefore, as planned, we will remain open tomorrow with a reduced number of staff to support our Gulf Shores families during this unprecedented time. Our school buses will run as usual tomorrow, and our after-school programs will be open until 5:30 PM. Please note that additional precautions will be implemented such as increased handwashing and reduced class sizes to continue to keep our children and staff safe.

Although we will be open tomorrow, we understand that many families will choose to keep their children at home. Please note that all absences will be excused and will not count against perfect attendance.

At this time, the majority of our students have been issued a digital device so that they can continue learning at home. If your child has not received his/her device, elementary students can pick devices or printed packets up between 12:30-2:00 on Wednesday, March 18th. Middle school and high school students should already have their devices. If you do not have access to the internet at home, please contact Joey Drews (jdrews@gsboe.org) for information on checking out a hotspot. More information about our Distance Learning Plan is available at www.gsboe.org.