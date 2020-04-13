Gulf Shores boy 3D printing face mask ear guards for local business

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Third Grader Jackson O’Connell saw a need in the community, and used his 3D printing skills to help.

With the help of his parents, he was already running a small business out of his house – Jax Bag Tags. He 3D prints custom bag tags for backpacks, luggage and sports bags.

While quarantining at home, he saw a pattern for an ear guard posted on Facebook by a Canadian Boy Scout, and O’Connell immediately knew what his next project would be.

“I make ear guards because we heard masks were hurting people’s ears,” Jackson said. “So many people are wearing masks now because of the coronavirus.”

His first delivery was to Community Senior Life in Orange Beach. The facility requested 60 ear guards to disperse across its senior living communities, and within 24 hours, O’Connell hand delivered them to the office door, according to a news release from the company.







