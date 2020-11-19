Gulf Power issues disconnection notices for first time since pandemic started

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Power is sending out final disconnection notices for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

The company started turning customers’ electricity off this week if they are behind on payments.

A Pensacola man named Sam reached out to WKRG News 5 and said over the past few weeks, he’s received two letters with disconnection dates.

“Money’s tight,” Sam said. “That’s why I’m behind right now with Gulf Power. I’m playing catch up and have been playing catch up. Now I really gotta figure out a way to get them their money because the alternative is lights out. The letter was just kinda making me think it would be December 15th and that was a couple, three weeks back so next thing I know is I get another letter that says we’re going to disconnect your service in four days.”

He was scheduled to lose power this upcoming Friday but he called and got that extended to December 1st.

“I’m not trying to get out of paying my bill at all,” he said. “I realize Gulf Power has to do this to people but I would think they could’ve went about it a different way though.”

Gulf Power says they’re issuing final notices starting with customers that have been past due since before COVID-19 became widespread in March. They continue offering extensions and other financial assistance.

Sam said he’s afraid others may be in the dark for the holidays.

“Some people are really down and out right now financially and just a lot of hard times falling on people and when they get that letter or two letters in the mail and see they only have a week or maybe days they’re not going to be able to pay it at all,” he said.

For more information on how to get help, visit Gulf Power’s website.

