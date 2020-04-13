Gulf Coast COVID-19 peak update, projected deaths drop again

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The projected peak for the Gulf States for COVID-19 infections has shifted a bit. And there’s some good news too, the projected number of deaths for Alabama, and Florida are down. But Mississippi projections are up. Experts say that’s thanks to changes in social distancing and stay at home orders.

In Alabama researchers at the University of Washington say the state will now peak on April 19th. They have downgraded the projected number of deaths from almost 1,000 to just over 400 by August 4th .

In Florida the peak date has moved back several days to April 26th. But according to the researchers, the projected number of deaths dropped from nearly 7,000 by August 4th, to just under 4,000.

In Mississippi, however, the projected number of deaths continues to in crease. The peak is now expected to hit the state on April 17th. Death projections are up in that state however, to over 400..

The other good news, all 3 states are projected to have far more hospital beds than needed when they see their peak number of cases.

Experts warn though, that if social distancing and stay-at-home orders are not followed this trend could reverse.

You can study numbers in-depth here.

