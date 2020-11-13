Gulf Coast airports prepare for busy week of holiday travelers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Families across the country are getting ready to make trips to see loved ones for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

AAA estimates more than 50 million Americans will travel in the coming week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Airports along the Gulf Coast continue to make efforts to keep travelers safe from COVID-19.

“Last year, we were bursting at the seams (during the holidays),” Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said Friday. “I see it being busy here.”

At the Pensacola International Airport, masks are required, as mandated by the mask ordinance within Pensacola city limits.

The airport has also implemented additional cleaning in high-volume touchpoint areas.

The airport also has several hand sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer that is supposed to work eight hours, or throughout travelers trips.

“(It’s) things like that,” Coughlin said. “It’s the little things to keep people safe that are important.”

At Mobile Regional Airport, officials have been working with the CDC and FAA to follow their regulations regarding cleaning and sanitation.

As part of Alabama’s mask mandate, face masks are required anywhere inside the airport. The airport provides free masks if passengers do not have them.

Airlines require mask as well.

The Mobile Airport Authority says in the last month, the airport has also received a new sanitation fogger that applies a chemical disinfectant. The airport authority says it is used multiple times daily, “in addition to other methods, to clean and sanitize touchpoints like door handles, railings, chairs and desks.”

Both airports are encouraging social distancing.

The airport and airline industry has taken a hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coughlin said the Pensacola International Airport was down 92% in passengers and bookings in April. As of last week, it was only down 35% to 40% from a year ago — a sign airline traffic is one the rise again.

“The industry is going to come back,” he said. “Both the airline industry and the airport industry. It’s just a matter of how long that’s going to take.”

