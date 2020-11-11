Grove Hill firefighter who died battling COVID-19 will be laid to rest Thursday

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Capt. Chris “Bubba Mac” McVay will be laid to rest Thursday in Clarke County. McVay, who served on the Grove Hill Fire Rescue squad for 23 years, died Tuesday afternoon while battling COVID-19.

Visitation services will be held at 1 p.m. in Thomasville at Liberty Baptist Church. Graveside services with full honors will follow in Grove Hill at 2 p.m.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown will be in Clarke County Thursday providing full coverage.

