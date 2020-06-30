Groovy Goat at OWA temporarily closing after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Hayley’s Bar in downtown Mobile has joined a growing list of local establishments that are temporarily closing due to COVID-19 exposure. The bar posted the following on their Facebook page:

“The most important thing is the safety and well being of our staff and loyal customers. We were informed that our staff has been exposed to COVID-19. It is with a lot of thought and sadness that Hayley's will be closing today for a week. During this time we will have the bar cleaned and have everyone tested and cleared before we reopen. Stay tuned we will continue to update you here. Rest assured we are doing everything in our power to keep everybody safe and get back to business as soon as possible. Thanks for your support!”