Groovy Goat at OWA temporarily closing after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Groovy Goat at OWA is temporarily closing after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“Groovy Goat has learned that two of our employee’s have tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, no other employees have presented signs of the illness. The health and safety of our employees and patrons are key,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.
The restaurant will be closed immediately and plans to reopen on July 2nd.
