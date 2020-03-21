Greater Mobile Urgent Care to offer on-site coronavirus testing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An urgent care clinic in Mobile will soon be the first urgent care facility to offer on-site testing for the coronavirus.

Greater Mobile Urgent Care in Mobile will offer on-site testing for the coronavirus beginning on Monday, March 23rd. Dr. Darren Waters has told News Five that they have set up a Telehealth line in response to the community need for testing. Patients can call this line and receive physician advice and be scheduled for Coronavirus testing. The testing will take place outside the West Mobile clinic at 2350 Schillinger Road. This is separate from the facilities’ daily patients being seen. Screenings will determine whether a patient needs testing for COVID-19. This comes as Infirmary Health also announced plans for testing locations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

