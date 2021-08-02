Greater Mobile Urgent Care adjusting schedule due to ‘overwhelming’ COVID test appointments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Facilities with Greater Mobile Urgent Care will not be accepting new patients from noon to 2:30 p.m. for the time being to keep with an overwhelming number of patients seeking testing for COVID-19.

Doctors there are encouraging patients to get the vaccine, and asking them to be patient.

“We haven’t had to do this ever before in the over 10 years that we’ve had these clinics,” said Dr. Darren Waters. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to do that. Typically we don’t like to limit the number of patients we see but we just have no choice at this time.”

The Mobile County Health Department reported 547 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday in the county alone.

Those numbers certainly are being felt at area medical facilities.

“This part of the pandemic to us is worse,” Waters said. “I mean, healthcare is tired from the first part of the pandemic. We’re burnt out. Everyone is doing the best they can. But volume-wise, this is far worse than the first wave of COVID.”

