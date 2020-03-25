Great response, more blood donors needed

Coronavirus

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Folks in Baldwin County are answering the call of a critical blood shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lifesouth Bloodmobile has been parked in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly alongside busy Highway 59 for a fourth day with a steady stream of donors wanting to do something good during this pandemic.

So far, almost one hundred pints have been donated but more is needed.

Angela Williams with Lifesouth says anyone that is healthy can donate. They are taking the temperature of all potential donors during pre-screening, limiting the number of donors on the bus and sanitizing after each donation.

The bus will remain in Foley until 5 o’clock Wednesday and will return on Friday. In the meantime, community blood drives are scheduled in Robertsdale and Greer’s Cashsaver from 9-5 on Thursday and at Piggly Wiggly in Fairhope on Sunday.

