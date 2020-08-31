Grandma goes home after 163 days in hospital with COVID-19

(CNN Newsource) – A family in Brooklyn is celebrating their matriarch, a 73-year-old great grandmother, coming home from the hospital after a nearly six month battle with coronavirus.

Her family is calling it a miracle. Marie Jean Pierre has spent 163 days fighting coronavirus, first at home and then in a hospital and a rehab center.

She had a tracheotomy and had to re-learn how to talk and walk again. But this mother of six, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of nine is clearly a fighter, and finally, surrounded by so much love when she came home.

“Well, we were looking forward almost every day. We had a conference call, chat in our family, we spoke daily, we made decisions as a family for my mom,” said daughter, Marie Delus. “So what I would say is just be diligent, make sure you speak to the hospital, make sure you speak with the hospital, know what medications they’re having, know their vitals.”

The 73-year-old’s COVID-19 saga began in mid-March when she was having trouble breathing and her family in Flatlands, New York, took her to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn and during that six month battle with the virus, at least three doctors told the family the end was near.

“On the 23rd the doctor called, my daughter told us ‘she’s not going to live through the night.’ And we freaked out, we cried, breaking things, it was just unbearable the thought she would die. She went through a nightmare, she came back from death,” Delus said.

The family says they have learned so many lessons and are so grateful to the medical staff and the power of prayer.

“We have to thank Maimonides hospital and all the doctors and nurses, I being nurse also understand what they go through and it’s amazing,” Marie Poulard, Pierre’s adopted daughter, said.

“We’re just going to help around the house, anything we can do, even if it means cleaning up, like anything, go to the grocery for her,” Pierre’s 18-year-old grandson Lyndell Lewis said.

LATEST STORIES: