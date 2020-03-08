Grand Princess cruise passengers, including 34 Georgians, to be quarantined in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday that 34 Georgians along with other citizens who have been quarantined on a cruise ship because of the coronavirus will be transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

The 34 Georgians and an unspecified number of Americans from the eastern United States are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California. Kemp said in a statement that all passengers will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The group is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Kemp said he is confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide proper, high-quality care to the passengers while keeping Georgia families safe.

“In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers,” Kemp said. “We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant.”

The Grand Princess was not allowed to return to its home port in San Francisco in February following a trip to Hawaii amid evidence that passengers may have contracted the virus on board.

A passenger on one of the ship’s previous voyages to Mexico, an elderly man from California, died, becoming the first death due to coronavirus in California.

There are over 3,000 passengers on board. It is unclear where international passengers will be transferred to at this time.

Kemp said his office is in constant communication with the Trump Administration, lawmakers, and state and local officials about the coronavirus.

This announcement comes one day after Kemp confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the Peach State. Read more HERE.