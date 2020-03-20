Grab-and-go food for students and the elderly in Century Florida

Coronavirus Cancellations

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Town of Century announced they will have grab-and-go style food for students and senior citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.

CENTURY FOOD PICK UP:

  • Starting Monday March 23
  • From 10am M_F while supplies last
  • Century Business Center, 150 E. Pond Street Century, Fla.
  • Monday thru Friday until Further notice.

