Grab-and-go food for students and the elderly in Century Florida

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Town of Century announced they will have grab-and-go style food for students and senior citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.
CENTURY FOOD PICK UP:
- Starting Monday March 23
- From 10am M_F while supplies last
- Century Business Center, 150 E. Pond Street Century, Fla.
- Monday thru Friday until Further notice.
