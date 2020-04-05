Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services seek health care professional volunteers to serve during the COVID-19 outbreak

Unedited press release from GOVS

The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services (GOVS), through its partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), announces its newly launched Alabama ReadyOp program.

This program will collect volunteers and potential reserve staff information and send out alerts in the event that the help of qualified retired health professionals, medical students and related professionals is needed to support efforts related to COVID-19.

Alabama ReadyOP is a communication tool developed to operate with the goal of sending alerts and sharing public-health-related information quickly and efficiently. As a contact within the ReadyOp system, volunteers will receive alerts directly from the GOVS.

Alabama ReadyOP is currently seeking recently retired, part-time health professionals and medical students, related professionals and lay people to sign up. The program is also seeking health-care providers whose offices are closed due to COVID-19 and can offer assistance at this time.

GOVS will distribute alerts submitted by ADPH to volunteers based on the severity level through several communications channels. Volunteers can sign up to receive the alerts by visiting www.servealabama.gov/alabamareadyop.

Background:

The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services works to increase an ethic of service and volunteerism in the State of Alabama, strengthen the capacity of Alabama’s faith and community-based organizations, and promote collaboration among individuals and organizations striving to meet some of the greatest needs in our state. For more information, visit www.servealabama.gov.

