MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's something those who don't ride motorcycles may never understand. But the draw of the road, the wind, and the pleasant growl of a big v-twin engine is an intoxicating cocktail to those of us who do. And, as it turns out, riding during the coronavirus crisis may also be a lot safer.

First, many of us ride with our faces covered, our hands covered in gloves. Social distancing isn't a problem. I'm definitely not getting any closer than six feet to someone else on my bike. Those with passengers may be different. But if you're close enough to someone to have them hang on to you on the back of a bike, you're likely spending a lot of time close together anyway.