Governor Tate Reeves Extends Safe Return Order to Protect Public Health Amid Rising Cases

Unedited press release from the office of Governor Tate Reeves

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves extended his Safe Return order an additional week to protect Mississippians and limit transmission as cases rise in the state. 

Consulting with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and our state health experts, Governor Reeves signed a new executive order today to extend the social distancing guidelines and restrictions under the Safe Return order until 8:00 AM on Monday, July 6. 

“The threat is far from over. Extending our Safe Return order will give us much-needed time to assess this rapidly-changing situation and adapt our response to slow the spread,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We’re taking every step possible at the state-level to protect public health, but we can’t do it alone. The only way through this pandemic is together. I urge my fellow Mississippians to do their part to help limit transmission in their communities and take care of each other.”

Working to ensure uninterrupted services and benefits for Mississippians throughout this pandemic, Governor Reeves also signed an additional three executive orders today. From extending the terms of interim or hold-over appointees until the end of the 2021 legislative session to extending unemployment benefits provided to Mississippi workers until the end of July 2020, the Governor is committed reducing the strain that this crisis has created on every aspect of Mississippians’ lives and livelihoods.

You can view the signed executive orders here: Executive Order No. 1499Executive Order No. 1500Executive Order No 1501Executive Order No. 1502. They will also be available on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

