Governor Kay Ivey establishes a coronavirus task force

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force in Alabama. The task force will be made up of cabinet and state officials as well as a disease specialist. The first meeting of the organization was Friday morning.
So far, no cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19). The Governor said she established the task force out of an abundance of caution to discuss developments and precautions and make recommendations to the governor.
Alabama Department of Public Health director Dr. Scott Harris is chairman of the task force.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued guidance to hospitals and healthcare centers regarding testing for the virus and encourages Alabamians to take the standard protocol for cold and flu season.
These are the members of the task force:
- Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health (Chair)
- Governor Kay Ivey
- Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth
- President Pro Tempore Del Marsh
- Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon
- Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed
- House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter
- Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton
- House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels
- Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, UAB School of Medicine
- Dr. John Vande Waa, Infectious Disease Specialist, University of South Alabama School of Medicine
- Dr. Don Williamson, President/ CEO, Alabama Hospital Association
- Brandon Farmer, President/ CEO, Alabama Nursing Home Association
- Dr. Eric Mackey, State Superintendent, Alabama State Department of Education
- Brian Hastings, Director, Alabama Emergency Management Agency
- Hal Taylor, Secretary, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
- Greg Canfield, Secretary, Alabama Department of Commerce
- Commissioner Nancy Buckner, Alabama Department of Human Resources
