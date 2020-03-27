Governor Kay Ivey announces closure of nonessential businesses in Alabama

FILE – In this March 4, 2019 file photo Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at a news conference in Beauregard, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is apologizing after a radio interview described her wearing blackface during a college skit in the 1960s. Ivey issued a statement Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 saying that she does not remember the sketch or ever wearing blackface but wanted to “offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes.” (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the closure of certain nonessential businesses across the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The businesses include entertainment venues, athletic facilities, nonessential “close contact” service establishments, and nonessential retail stores.

Some examples she gave were nail salons, spas, barber shops, gyms and concert venues.

The closure will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The businesses will remain closed until at least April 17.

Non-work gatherings of ten people or more, as well as non-work gatherings where the six-feet rule cannot be met, are also off the table, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced at Friday’s news conference.

The order to close Alabama beaches will also extend until April 17, Dr. Harris said.

Businesses that don’t listen to the order to close can be fined up to $500 per violation, Governor Ivey said.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there were 567 coronavirus cases statewide. Three deaths have been reported, including one in Mobile County.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: