Governor Ivey to hold COVID-19 news conference at 11:00. Watch LIVE on WKRG

WKRG will air the news conference at 11:00 on WKRG 5 and WKRG.com

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

As the state asks the public to practice social distancing, members of the media, public officials and staff present will also practice social distancing during the press conference, which will be held at the Alabama State Capitol. In accordance with the current practice of the Governor’s Office and all staff in the capitol building, every member of the media will have their temperature taken upon entrance.

LATEST HEADLINES: