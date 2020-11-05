Governor Ivey to hold COVID-19 news conference at 11:00. Watch LIVE on WKRG

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRG will air the news conference at 11:00 on WKRG 5 and WKRG.com

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

As the state asks the public to practice social distancing, members of the media, public officials and staff present will also practice social distancing during the press conference, which will be held at the Alabama State Capitol. In accordance with the current practice of the Governor’s Office and all staff in the capitol building, every member of the media will have their temperature taken upon entrance.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories