Governor Ivey Launches New COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Sites

Unedited press release from the Office of Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the launch of new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Adamsville and Montgomery. The testing sites are supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics and will be available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms, as well as all health care workers and first responders.

“I greatly appreciate the efforts by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to provide additional testing locations that are secure and easily accessible,” Governor Ivey said. “All over the country, states are struggling to acquire enough testing kits and personal protection equipment. These new sites will allow folks to receive testing without leaving their car, thereby keeping them from potentially infecting others.”

All appointments will be drive-thru, observed self-collection in the Walmart parking lots guided by Walmart pharmacist volunteers and Quest employees.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Alabama during this unprecedented time,” said Glen Wilkens, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Alabama. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Quest’s MyQuest™ online portal will screen and schedule those individuals who meet the CDC eligibility. The testing site requires an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app. An appointment confirmation will be needed to have on hand upon arrival.

“The City of Montgomery is fortunate to have partners such as Walmart and Quest Diagnostics. Increased testing opportunities are crucial to our area stemming the spread of this pandemic,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “We are proud to provide Montgomery Police Department officers on site, to help ensure smooth procedural operations at the Walmart mobile drive-thru location.”

“We are extremely proud to have this COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility for the residents of Adamsville and all of our local communities,” Adamsville Mayor Pam Palmer said. “We applaud Gov. Kay Ivey, Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and the U.S. Dept. of Health for their efforts to make this a reality. We are thankful that this side of Jefferson County will now have testing available in our area. The City of Adamsville Police Department will be present to assist each day.”

“I want to thank Walmart and Quest Diagnostics for this service to our residents. The Adamsville store location is heavily frequented by Birmingham residents from the northwestern section of the city,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “With three other locations strategically placed in the city, this adds another resource in the efforts to diagnose and prevent coronavirus in Birmingham. We hope this joint effort continues to grow to serve our residents and the state.”

The drive-thru will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For more information about testing locations, please see the fact sheet here.

###

