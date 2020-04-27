Governor Ivey is expected to address reopening the state’s economy Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –Conversations between Governor Kay Ivey’s office, state legislators and others were happening on Monday about reopening the state’s economy. Ivey is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday at changing some of the state health orders that have been in effect for almost a month.

State Senator Chris Elliott who represents Baldwin County’s District 32 was on the task force headed by Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth that made recommendations about reopening many businesses that have been shuttered. He says while reopening is needed, it might not be what some people expect, at least not initially.

“I’m not sure that it’s going to go as far as many people would like and it’s probably going to go farther than others would like,” said Elliott.

Elliot says the current shutdown is unfair to small businesses versus the big box stores that have been allowed to remain open.

“To even the playing field and probably stop these discriminatory practices between small businesses and these larger big box stores,” he added.

Next week, the Alabama Legislature is set to reconvene as well. One of Elliott’s Democratic colleagues, Senator Vivian Davis Figures, who represents Mobile, has sent a letter to Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, asking him to delay reopening the session. She says it it unsafe in the cramped conditions of the state house. Elliott disagrees.

“Look, Bill, We’re asked the people of the state of Alabama to start to go back to work, to start to get our economy back to work—and your legislature needs to be back to works too.”

