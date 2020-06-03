Governor DeSantis extends mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief to July 1

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis extended relief Tuesday for those facing mortgage foreclosure and evictions to July 1, 2020.

I have issued an executive order extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until July 1st. We are committed to getting Floridians back on their feet as we move forward with our Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl)

The order first issued on April 2 does the following:

  • Suspends and tolls any statute providing for a mortgage foreclosure cause of action under Florida law for 45 days, including any extensions.
  • Suspends and tolls any statute providing for an eviction cause of action under Florida law solely as it relates to non-payment of rent by residential tenants due to the COVID-19 emergency, including any extensions.
  • Nothing in this Executive Order shall be construed as relieving an individual from their obligation to make mortgage payments or rent payments.

