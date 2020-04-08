Governor awards grant to encourage new business in Alabama during COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Ivey is awarding more than $550,000 to help nurture new business in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, $580,000 is going to support the Alabama Launchpad, a program that encourages entrepreneurship in the state.

“Innovation is alive and well in Alabama, and now more than ever as we work to rise above the coronavirus pandemic, we need every resource and program available to regain our footing. This program is a true representation of the American and the Alabama spirit to beat the odds at a time when we need it most.” Governor Kay Ivey

The Alabama Launchpad supports annual business plan competitions and provides contacts and guidance in the business, banking and academic areas to help participating upstart businesses succeed.

