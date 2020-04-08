Governor awards grant to encourage new business in Alabama during COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Ivey is awarding more than $550,000 to help nurture new business in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, $580,000 is going to support the Alabama Launchpad, a program that encourages entrepreneurship in the state.

“Innovation is alive and well in Alabama, and now more than ever as we work to rise above the coronavirus pandemic, we need every resource and program available to regain our footing. This program is a true representation of the American and the Alabama spirit to beat the odds at a time when we need it most.”

Governor Kay Ivey

The Alabama Launchpad supports annual business plan competitions and provides contacts and guidance in the business, banking and academic areas to help participating upstart businesses succeed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories