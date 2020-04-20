Gov. Tate Reeves to give update on COVID-19 response in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Monday to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He will also discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to slow the spread.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi reached 4,512 with 169 deaths.
