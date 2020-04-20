Gov. Tate Reeves to give update on COVID-19 response in Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Dr. Rendi Murphree of the Mobile County Health Department said a clerical error on a death certificate listed the cause of death for a nursing home resident as COVID-19. She says however that resident did not die from the virus but another cause. Shirley Richardson's family spoke to WKRG News 5 after reading the death certificate. She was 77-years-old when she passed away on Easter morning at Crowne Healthcare, but her husband of 52 years Joseph described her as “a great woman, mother, grandmother and the best friend I ever had in my life.”

The family initially said they found out about the COVID-19 death by reading the death certificate and were never told by the nursing home that their loved one died from it. But again, it turns out the resident. did not die from coronavirus. Richardson's husband confirms to WKRG News 5 that Crowne Healthcare contacted him today about the mistake.