Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase Two plan to reopen Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a ‘Phase Two’ plan Wednesday in Orlando aimed at reopening more of the state. This phase will take effect Friday, June 5.

Phase Two: 64 counties, excludes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach

Bars can operate with 50% inside, full outside with seated service.

Restaurants can seat customers on a bartop.

Gyms and stores can now be at full capacity and gatherings can be up to 50 people.

Movie theatres, bowling alleys can operate at 50% capacity.

I’m pleased to announce that the Original Phase 1 Florida counties (all except Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach) may enter Phase 2 effective Friday, June 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/dRF4TQp6d0 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 3, 2020

Watch the full Phase two announcement below:

Parks such as Universal Studios and Disney Orlando have submitted plans to the state for a reopening process. Universal is planning a reopening to the public on June 5 with social distancing guidelines. Walt Disney World Orlando is planning for July 11 with safety precautions as well.

Florida Universities are expected to announce their reopening plans on June 23.

