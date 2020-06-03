Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase Two plan to reopen Florida

Coronavirus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a ‘Phase Two’ plan Wednesday in Orlando aimed at reopening more of the state. This phase will take effect Friday, June 5.

Phase Two: 64 counties, excludes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach

  • Bars can operate with 50% inside, full outside with seated service.
  • Restaurants can seat customers on a bartop.
  • Gyms and stores can now be at full capacity and gatherings can be up to 50 people.
  • Movie theatres, bowling alleys can operate at 50% capacity.

Watch the full Phase two announcement below:

Parks such as Universal Studios and Disney Orlando have submitted plans to the state for a reopening process. Universal is planning a reopening to the public on June 5 with social distancing guidelines. Walt Disney World Orlando is planning for July 11 with safety precautions as well.

Florida Universities are expected to announce their reopening plans on June 23.

