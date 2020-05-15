Gov. Ron DeSantis announces ‘full phase 1’ in Florida to begin May 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a full phase one that will go into place Monday, May 18 at a COVID-19 press conference in Jacksonville Friday.
CHANGES ANNOUNCED:
- Restaurants can operate at 50 %. Tables to stay 6 feet apart.
- Retail stores can go to 50%
- Museums and Library can open at 50%
- Gyms and Fitness centers can operate, with social distancing.
- Sport venues/ professional teams can train and operate at facilities.
- Games can play in venues when seasons reopen.
- Parks can submit reopening plans to the state, must be approved.
DeSantis says movie theaters will remain closed at this time. Drive-in theaters are clear to continue operation.
