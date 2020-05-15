Gov. Ron DeSantis announces ‘full phase 1’ in Florida to begin May 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a full phase one that will go into place Monday, May 18 at a COVID-19 press conference in Jacksonville Friday.

CHANGES ANNOUNCED:

Restaurants can operate at 50 %. Tables to stay 6 feet apart.

Retail stores can go to 50%

Museums and Library can open at 50%

Gyms and Fitness centers can operate, with social distancing.

Sport venues/ professional teams can train and operate at facilities. Games can play in venues when seasons reopen.

Parks can submit reopening plans to the state, must be approved.

DeSantis says movie theaters will remain closed at this time. Drive-in theaters are clear to continue operation.

