MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday, Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted a thank you to Apple CEO Tim Cook after he made a generous donation of thousands of masks for medical staff employees in the state of Alabama.
Apple donated 63,000 N-95 masks to the state of Alabama’s medical staff workers.
The donation comes days after Tim Cook announced Apple donated 10 million masks to medical staff workers fighting COVID-19.
- Gov. Kay Ivey thankful for Apple CEO Tim Cook’s donation of over 60K N-95 masks
- City officials not in agreement with Tuscaloosa mayor’s decision to set 24-hour curfew
- Bebo’s to bring back full-service gas attendants
- Spring Hill College reacts to AHSAA’s cancellation of all spring sports
- ‘Off the charts’: Virus hotspots grow in middle America