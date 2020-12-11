Gov. Kay Ivey encourages everyone to get the vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The FDA’s Advisory Committee has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and we are now just one step away from distribution.

The FDA says it plans to finalize and issue emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate. Once that happens, it would then be shipped out across the country in 24 hours.

This as positive cases continue to rise in Mobile County and across Alabama. “An increase of 1,000 cases per week, a result of the Thanksgiving holiday and the gatherings and the things going on in schools, outbreaks in nursing homes. It’s a pretty dire situation in terms of transmission,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, with the Mobile County Health Department.

“ICU beds are getting very limited, so it’s a troubling situation, but we’ll get through it,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.

Thursday, the advisory committee for the FDA concluded the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for emergency use for those 16 and older.

“Vaccine availability is likely to be an issue, the question around how many doses will be delivered to which states is still a bit in flux,” said Dr. Scott Chavers, the head of the COVID response at the Mobile County Health Department. He continued, “the current strategy at least within Alabama is to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to the 15 hospitals that have ultra low-temperature storage and then bring in the Moderna vaccine to cover the other areas that are not in the coverage area of those 15 hospitals.”

Gov. Ivey said Friday morning while in Mobile, while the vaccine may be limited at first, more will come.

“I’m sure going to sign up for it, I hope you will too. And all of the other people because it’s been tested,” said Governor Ivey. She continued, “I just encourage everyone to get in line and when the time comes, step up and get vaccinated.”

Infirmary Health in Mobile plans to begin distributing the vaccine Wednesday morning.

