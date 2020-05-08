Gov. Ivey signs proclamations to extend health emergency, protect against frivolous lawsuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday issued two emergency proclamations to supplement the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One proclamation extends the formal “public health emergency” for 60 days, beginning May 13.

The proclamation also allows for probate judges to make adjustments to the state’s postponed primary runoff election scheduled for July 14. For example, judges could reduce the number of poll workers and train those workers remotely, in order to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

A third provision of the proclamation cuts red tape for electric co-ops applying for emergency loans, with the goal being to make sure those co-ops can continue to provide electricity during the public health emergency.

A second proclamation issued Friday protects health care providers and businesses from frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19.

“I want to do everything within my authority to protect businesses as Alabama’s economy gets up and running again. As we resume operations, the very last thing a business owner needs to worry about is a frivolous lawsuit from responding to COVID-19. Let me be clear, this in no way shields them from serious misconduct. If someone knowingly abuses the public during a time of crisis, they should be held accountable and prosecuted as such.” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

You can download and read the full proclamations here:

