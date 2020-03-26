Gov. Ivey releases statement on Alabama’s first COVID-19 death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on Alabama’s first COVID-19 death.

Statement From Governor Kay Ivey: 

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm that one of our citizens has passed away from the COVID-19 virus. I extend my prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during these extraordinary circumstances. I continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we should continue to maintain social-distancing as much as possible. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.

“I appreciate the diligence of the Alabama Department of Public Health for thoroughly investigating this case, which unfortunately was indeed a Coronavirus-related death.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said the patient had underlying health problems and passed away in a facility outside the state of Alabama. The patient was a resident of Jackson County.

