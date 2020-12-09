Gov. Ivey: ‘No plans’ to cancel Mardi Gras, leaves it up to local officials

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday morning an extension to the Safer at Home order and mask mandate.

The order now expires mid-January, one week before Mardi Gras parades are scheduled in Downtown Mobile.

“I have no plans to close Mardi Gras,” Governor Ivey said during a news conference Wednesday. She had been asked about restrictions on gatherings as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state.

She added that she has been working with local officials to ensure they have all the resources needed, but ultimately is leaving the decision on Mardi Gras up to them.

“No matter what happens this year – it will be historic, it will be memorable. Everyone who lives through it will talk about it the rest of their lives,” said Steve Joynt, the editor and publisher for the Mobile Mask, a yearly magazine about Mardi Gras in South Alabama.

Last week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the city would be suspending issuing parade permits for next year’s Carnival season until further notice.

More than a dozen societies have already canceled their parades and balls. Joynt says the organizations he’s spoken with, that have canceled, say the majority of their members are behind the decision to cancel next year.

The current Safer at Home order restricts non work-related gatherings, requiring people to maintain 6 feet apart. That order now expires January 22, 2021.

“Its precisely one week before our first scheduled downtown parade,” said Joynt.

Despite that, there are still parades on the schedule for Mardi Gras. Joynt says he believes there is a way to still have some celebrations next year to mark the holiday.

“They can cancel parades, they can cancel balls but they cancel Mardi Gras, we’re still going to have Mardi Gras,” said Joynt.

We reached out to Mayor Stimpson’s office Wednesday after Governor Ivey’s announcement. They responded with this statement: “We appreciate Governor Ivey’s continued coordination with Mobile County’s local leaders regarding the 2021 Carnival Season, as well as the resources and guidance received from her office and the Alabama Department of Public Health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. My administration made the decision last week to delay the issuance of parade permits based on recent guidance from the Medical Society of Mobile County, ADPH and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. This decision remains in line with today’s extension of the current Safer at Home Order. The safety of citizens and city employees remains our primary concern and we will continue working closely with our local partners in the county and healthcare community to make decisions regarding the 2021 Carnival season.”

