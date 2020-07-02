Gov. Ivey extends Alabama state of emergency to September 9, 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has extended the state public health emergency to September 9, 2020.

The state public health emergency was originally declared on March 13, 2020. It was set to expire on July 11th.  

