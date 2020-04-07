Gov. Ivey awards $2.9 million for weatherization projects to assist Alabama’s elderly and low-income residents

Unedited press release from the Office of Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 14 grants totaling $2.9 million to assist low-income and elderly residents with improvements to their homes to lower energy costs and improve home safety.

The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to keep homes warmer in the winter and cooler in summer and makes them more energy efficient. The grants target the elderly, people with disabilities and low-income families with children.

“Alabamians on limited incomes, especially during these difficult times, can often struggle to buy medicine and groceries when having to pay high heating and cooling bills,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants offer tremendous relief by providing weatherization measures that make vast differences in sealing homes against the elements and reducing energy costs.”

Qualified homes are assessed to determine the most cost-effective energy efficient measures. Common improvements including installing insulation in attics, walls and floors; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs and tune-ups to air-conditioning and heating units and replacing light bulbs with more energy efficient bulbs.

The improvements also reduce the risk of fires and other home hazards.

Grants are available in all 67 Alabama counties and work is managed through community action agencies and regional planning commissions.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“ADECA joins with Gov. Ivey and these partner agencies to make the Weatherization Assistance Program the success it has been and will continue to be,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The improvements make a lasting impact in reducing home energy costs for those in need.”

Listed (geographically) are grant amounts, community action agencies responsible for the programs, the counties served and their telephone number. Applicants should contact those agencies.

$107,309 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

(Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330 $171,342 to Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties (Limestone and Madison) 256-851-9800

(Limestone and Madison) 256-851-9800 $292,188 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

(Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430 $217,595 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston) 256-355-7843

(Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston) 256-355-7843 $205,533 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc . (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429

. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429 $388,664 to Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) 205-327-7500

(Jefferson) 205-327-7500 $171,872 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611

(Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611 $61,577 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa) 256-825-4287

(Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa) 256-825-4287 $265,673 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby) 334-262-4300

(Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby) 334-262-4300 $106,277 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

(Lee) 334-821-8336 $155,278 to Montgomery County Commission (through Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission) (Montgomery) 334-832-1210

(through Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission) (Montgomery) 334-832-1210 $267,420 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712

(Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712 $297,008 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700

(Choctaw, Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700 $192,264 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

