PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gov. Ron Desantis is expected to announce Wednesday how the state plans to quickly send out vaccines to nursing homes across the state.

In Northwest Florida, about 300 residents and staff have COVID-19 in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

The pandemic has been tough for everyone especially those in nursing homes and their families.

“They haven’t really been able to have, I think, a full ability to thrive over these many months,” Gov. Desantis said. “Now we make sure they can have visitors and we’ve supported all that but it’s just not going to be the same until we get the vaccinations in those facilities.”

Since March, 154 nursing home residents have died in Escambia County, 22 in Santa Rosa and 92 in Okaloosa.

Desantis said they are now sending 80,000 vaccines to nursing homes and even more next week.

“You’re talking about between staff and residents..I mean these are hundreds of thousands of vaccinations that need to take place but it is a priority,” Desantis said.

Cases have started to climb again over the past two months. The current number of cases in nursing homes include 95 in Escambia, 110 in Santa Rosa and 84 in Okaloosa.

“As soon as we get more and more vaccines beyond what the frontline healthcare workers need and beyond the nursing homes, we really want to get it out to the broader senior community,” Desantis said.

The governor will announce more Wednesday about how the state will quickly get vaccines to nursing homes all over Florida.

LATEST STORIES