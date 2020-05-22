Gov. DeSantis lifts all restrictions on youth programs and summer camps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that all COVID-19 restrictions on summer camps and youth programs be lifted immediately.
At a press conference Friday, DeSantis said the state will not be putting out a lot of rules for groups to follow.
“At the end of the day we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches to be able to do these activities in a way that is safe.Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Florida Department of Health is expected to put out a Q&A list about summer camps and youth athletics at a later time.
