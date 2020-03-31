Gambinos in Fairhope closes for more than one day for first time in 43 years

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — South of the pier, on your way to Point Clear, is a family-owned Italian restaurant that has been in business for more than four decades.

After just hitting the 40-year milestone three years ago, this week hits a more somber one – in the wake of extended federal social distancing guidelines as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“So after 43 years, I had to close down for the first time ever – for anything at all, even hurricanes,” said owner Josh Gambino.

The restaurant tried the take out and delivery gig – but being down the beach from the downtown cluster – it just wasn’t cutting it. So Gambino made the tough decision to close on behalf of his business and the well-being of his coworkers.

“There’s a lot more relief for businesses that close,” he said, over FaceTime. “The main thing is our employees, you know, these employees were giving up two-to-three shifts a week, and they weren’t able to collect unemployment… And now they can.”

Which restaurants are still open? We called each dine-in location downtown. Out of the ones we got ahold of, we got the following answers (“open” still means only for to-go orders and/or delivery):

It’s All Greek to Me – trying it out for one more week, then will make decision

Tamara’s – open

Ravenite – open

Soul Bowlz – open

Master Joe’s/Wok by d’Bay – temporarily closed

Panini Pete’s – temporarily closed

Sage – open, extended hours to Sunday

Dragonfly – open

If your restaurant is not on the list – email bhollis@wkrg.com so she can add you.

