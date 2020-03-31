Gambinos in Fairhope closes for more than one day for first time in 43 years

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — South of the pier, on your way to Point Clear, is a family-owned Italian restaurant that has been in business for more than four decades.
After just hitting the 40-year milestone three years ago, this week hits a more somber one – in the wake of extended federal social distancing guidelines as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“So after 43 years, I had to close down for the first time ever – for anything at all, even hurricanes,” said owner Josh Gambino.
The restaurant tried the take out and delivery gig – but being down the beach from the downtown cluster – it just wasn’t cutting it. So Gambino made the tough decision to close on behalf of his business and the well-being of his coworkers.
“There’s a lot more relief for businesses that close,” he said, over FaceTime. “The main thing is our employees, you know, these employees were giving up two-to-three shifts a week, and they weren’t able to collect unemployment… And now they can.”
Which restaurants are still open? We called each dine-in location downtown. Out of the ones we got ahold of, we got the following answers (“open” still means only for to-go orders and/or delivery):
- It’s All Greek to Me – trying it out for one more week, then will make decision
- Tamara’s – open
- Ravenite – open
- Soul Bowlz – open
- Master Joe’s/Wok by d’Bay – temporarily closed
- Panini Pete’s – temporarily closed
- Sage – open, extended hours to Sunday
- Dragonfly – open
If your restaurant is not on the list – email bhollis@wkrg.com so she can add you.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tips: Protecting yourself while grocery shopping amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Church working to shift Ohio Valley’s focus from fear to faith
- Detroit native Lizzo treats emergency room staff to lunch
- WEATHER AWARE: Scattered storms moving through Tuesday could become severe
- COVID-19 question of the day: Were beaches closed too late?