Gambinos in Fairhope closes for more than one day for first time in 43 years

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — South of the pier, on your way to Point Clear, is a family-owned Italian restaurant that has been in business for more than four decades.

After just hitting the 40-year milestone three years ago, this week hits a more somber one – in the wake of extended federal social distancing guidelines as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“So after 43 years, I had to close down for the first time ever – for anything at all, even hurricanes,” said owner Josh Gambino.

The restaurant tried the take out and delivery gig – but being down the beach from the downtown cluster – it just wasn’t cutting it. So Gambino made the tough decision to close on behalf of his business and the well-being of his coworkers.

“There’s a lot more relief for businesses that close,” he said, over FaceTime. “The main thing is our employees, you know, these employees were giving up two-to-three shifts a week, and they weren’t able to collect unemployment… And now they can.”

Which restaurants are still open? We called each dine-in location downtown. Out of the ones we got ahold of, we got the following answers (“open” still means only for to-go orders and/or delivery):

  • It’s All Greek to Me – trying it out for one more week, then will make decision
  • Tamara’s – open
  • Ravenite – open
  • Soul Bowlz – open
  • Master Joe’s/Wok by d’Bay – temporarily closed
  • Panini Pete’s – temporarily closed
  • Sage – open, extended hours to Sunday
  • Dragonfly – open

If your restaurant is not on the list – email bhollis@wkrg.com so she can add you.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories