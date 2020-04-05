Fultondale, Ala. Lowe’s properly sanitized after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Lowe’s in Fultondale, Ala. had an employee test positive for the coronavirus. The associate last worked on March 31 and the store has been properly cleaned, according to CDC guidelines. (CBS 42)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Lowe’s in Fultondale reports that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The associate who worked at the Lowe’s located on Walker Chapel Road has been quarantined and is receiving medical care. The person last worked on March 31, the retail giant tells CBS 42.

Lowe’s in Fultondale remains open and has been extensively cleaned, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. In an abundance of caution, associates who worked closely with this individual who tested positive over a period of time have been put on a paid leave, Lowe’s reports.

Curbside pick-up is currently rolling out nationwide, and Lowe’s is encouraging customers to contact their local store for details.

Beginning April 3, Lowe’s closes all stores at 7 p.m. daily to ensure additional time to replenish essential products and thoroughly clean and sanitize stores each day.

Thursday, April 2, Lowe’s announced a temporary $2 per hour wage increase for all full-time, part time and seasonal hourly employees for the hours they work at Lowe’s stores for the month of April.

Lowe’s has also implemented new safety precautions since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in the United States.