Friends remember Mobile musician who died from Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County reported its first novel Coronavirus death on Friday, March 27. Family identifies the victim as Wayman Henry, a well-known musician in the area.

Carla Faulkner said she feels blessed for getting to know Wayman Henry. She said, “I did get to hug his neck about two months ago not knowing that, that would be the last time I ever saw him.”

She saw the news of his passing when she woke up Friday morning. Henry’s widow Tina made a post on Facebook. Faulkner said, “She called me and we just had the biggest cry on the phone together. They are the most precious people I’ve ever met in my life and I’ve just been so blessed to be a part of their life for about 11 years now.”

Faulkner said in that time, Henry played guitar in her band. She said he just played a show a week ago. She said, “They were all playing in a show and they came back and last Thursday is when I think he was admitted into the hospital.”

She said Henry got the positive test back on Tuesday, and died of Coronavirus on Friday morning. Faulkner said, “We don’t realize how you take it serious and you take all the precautions and you, you try to do everything that you’re supposed to do, but it doesn’t hit home until it’s someone that you know.”

Faulkner said she and her family are healthy. She last saw Henry two months ago, before it’s believed he contracted the virus.

LATEST STORIES: