PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Ken Karr, a navy veteran who spent weeks in the hospital due to COVID-19, welcomed him home Thursday afternoon.
About 15 cars with family and friends inside and even the Pace Fire Department gave Karr a welcome home parade in Pace.
Karr was seen smiling and waving at the cars as the community congratulated him on beating the virus.
WKRG first reported Karr’s story of overcoming the virus and a heart attack since February.
This story will be updated.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas man learns his license plate has a twin when another driver’s bills arrive
- Cox donates $25,000 to Feeding the Gulf Coast
- Friends, family welcome retired naval commander home after he beats COVID-19
- Fundraiser set up for 22-year-old father who died after going missing in the water near Perdido Pass
- TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June