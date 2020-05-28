Friends, family welcome retired naval commander home after he beats COVID-19

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Ken Karr, a navy veteran who spent weeks in the hospital due to COVID-19, welcomed him home Thursday afternoon.

About 15 cars with family and friends inside and even the Pace Fire Department gave Karr a welcome home parade in Pace.

Karr was seen smiling and waving at the cars as the community congratulated him on beating the virus.

WKRG first reported Karr’s story of overcoming the virus and a heart attack since February.

