FREE MEALS: Mobile County Public Schools posts times, locations for student lunches

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With local schools now closed over the COVID-19 pandemic, Mobile County Public Schools posted the schedule for meal distributions.
Bagged lunches will be passed out curbside at more than 60 sites across the district.
The distribution will begin Thursday, March 19, and continue each weekday until April 3. Classes are scheduled to resume April 6.
The meals are for children ages 18 and younger. They must be present in order to receive a meal.
