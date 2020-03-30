Free lunches for kids in Thomasville this week

Coronavirus

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Children 18 years old and younger are eligible to receive a free meal this Tuesday and Thursday at Thomasville High School.

The lunches will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in front of the school’s cafeteria lobby. The child must be present and does not need to be enrolled in the Thomasville City Schools District.

