New free COVID-19 testing site in Baldwin Co. opening Monday: What you need to know

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Free COVID-19 testing will begin Monday at the public health department clinic in Robertsdale.

The address of the facility is 23280 Gilbert Dr., which is just off Highway 90.

Health officials say you must first call for a pre-screening and appointment. That phone number is (251) 947-1910.

Baldwin County is one of 10 counties in the southwestern region. All counties will have testing.

LATEST STORIES: