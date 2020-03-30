Free bikini car/bike wash hosted by Pensacola gentleman’s club amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In the Coronavirus Crisis, it’s hard for a lot of businesses to make money and even gentlemen’s clubs have to get creative. Employees at the Cheetah club in Pensacola are hosting a bikini car and bike wash for tips. According to a Facebook Event post, it starts at 2 Monday afternoon at the gentlemen’s club.

“Cheetah Pensacola is doing this 100% for our ladies, to help offset the financial challenges of the Covid-19 Virus,” said the post.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories