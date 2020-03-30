Free bikini car/bike wash hosted by Pensacola gentleman’s club amid COVID-19 crisis

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In the Coronavirus Crisis, it’s hard for a lot of businesses to make money and even gentlemen’s clubs have to get creative. Employees at the Cheetah club in Pensacola are hosting a bikini car and bike wash for tips. According to a Facebook Event post, it starts at 2 Monday afternoon at the gentlemen’s club.
“Cheetah Pensacola is doing this 100% for our ladies, to help offset the financial challenges of the Covid-19 Virus,” said the post.
