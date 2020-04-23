Franklin Primary Health suspends testing in Prichard due to expected severe weather

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Franklin Primary Health Center will not be performing COVID-19 testing in Prichard on Thursday, due to expected severe weather.

The drive-through testing normally takes place at A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex. Testing at this site will resume on Friday, April 24.

The center just began testing at the Prichard site on Monday, after receiving more donations of needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and more test kits.

The center will continue to provide COVID-19 testing at the Franklin Medical mall, at 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Mobile Thursday, April 23. That testing is by appointment only.

You’re asked to call their hotline number at (251) 444-1122 to make an appointment and to be screened.

