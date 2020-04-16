Franklin Primary Health Center thankful for PPE donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a need for donations of personal protection equipment, or PPE, across the country.

And one local health care facility shows just how essential those donations are.

Franklin Primary Health Center says they would not have been able to continue COVID-19 testing if it weren’t for donations.

“We are smaller, but we are very essential in terms of staying open,” said Charles White, the CEO of Franklin Primary Health Center.

The health care provider treats about 42,000 people, 27,000 of them in Mobile County.

“We provide care of people regardless of their ability to pay,” said White.

Last month, they began testing for COVID-19, and had a large response.

“We did almost 1,000 screenings,” said White. He continued, “we’ve also tested over 400 people ourselves as well. 22 have been positive.”

But, they began to run low on PPE for their workers. “When we use testing, we actually use more PPE,” explained White.

This created a problem for not only taking care of employees and patients, but also for testing.

“That’s been the main reason we haven’t expanded, in terms of other areas. We want to go into the hotspots perhaps where no one else is so we can continue to provide testing,” said White.

This week, after reaching out for help, they received donations of PPE, and more test kits from the City of Mobile, the Mobile County Health Department, through the state, and the Medical Society of Mobile County, to name a few.

The center says they are grateful for the donations, but say there’s still a need.

“This thing is going to last a long time – I think people need to realize that this is not going to end any time soon. We are going to need these supplies for a long, long time. So please, continue to donate,” said White.

Franklin Primary Health Center is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing. You must have an appointment in order to be tested. In order to get an appointment, you must be screened by calling (251) 444-1122.

If you would like to drop of donations, you can take them to Franklin Primary Health Care at 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Mobile.

