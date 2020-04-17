Franklin Primary Health Center opening COVID-19 testing site in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Franklin Primary Health Center will open another testing site on Monday at the Prichard Municipal Complex located at 216 East Prichard Ave.

The Franklin Center has received more testing kits from the state of Alabama. They were given two pallets with 250 tests. Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson also gave the Franklin Center test kits.

The Center was running low on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Without having the proper PPE, they can’t provide tests. So Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, and Congressman Bradley Burn provided the Franklin Center with more PPE.

The Franklin Center has been providing testing at the site since March 20th. They have screened close to, if not more than 800 people. They’ve tested more than 400 people and at least 25 people tested positive.

The center now has enough resources to open another testing site in Prichard and maintain its main testing location at its Medical Mall located at 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.

At first, they were only providing testing to their patients out of concern of running out of PPE. Now, they can provide testing to the general public. You still have to make an appointment by calling the Franklin Center’s hotline number at 251-444-1122

LATEST STORIES: