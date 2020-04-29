Franklin Primary Health Center expands COVID-19 testing to rural areas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Franklin Primary Health Center will be expanding its COVID-19 testing to Conecuh County.

Conecuh County Commissioner Leonard Millender requested Franklin Primary Health Center to expand access to COVID-19 testing in rural areas of Southwestern Alabama.

Starting Friday, May 1st, Franklin’s Evergreen Family Medical Center in Evergreen, Alabama will begin testing. The facility is located at 316 South Main Street in Evergreen.

This is the third community testing site Franklin Health has opened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The site in Evergreen will provide drive through testing for symptomatic residents of Conecuh,

Monroe and Escambia counties. Testing is open to the general public from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Friday.

You are required to make an appointment if you want to be tested. You’re asked to call Franklin’s Coronavirus Hotline at (251) 444-1122 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you want more information about the virus, or status of existing appointments, you can visit the center’s website.

LATEST STORIES: