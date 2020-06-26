Four Pensacola Beach lifeguards test positive for COVID-19

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials have confirmed four Pensacola Beach lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three lifeguards remain awaiting COVID-19 test results, according to the county.
No further information has been released.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
