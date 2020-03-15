Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. The cases were identified in weekend testing.

The new cases are in Copiah, Hinds and Pearl River counties. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 10.

Four new COVID-19 cases in Missisippi have been identified in weekend testing. The new cases are in Pearl River, Hinds and Copiah counties, bringing the state total to 10. Summary and map of all cases to date are on our website at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/9kHmCq8sbT — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 15, 2020

