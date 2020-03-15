Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. The cases were identified in weekend testing.

The new cases are in Copiah, Hinds and Pearl River counties. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 10.

